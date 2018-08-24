COMMUTERS are facing long delays after a person was hit and killed by a train.

Trains between Liverpool Street and some Essex stations, including Chelmsford and Colchester have been delayed or cancelled.

The incident happened this morning, at roughly 11.20am, at Ingatestone station.

The person died at the scene.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays throughout the afternoon.

Trains at Chelmsford, Witham, Colchester and Braintree are being affected.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: "We were called at 11.23am this morning to Ingatestone station to a person being struck by a train.

"We were working on the scene alongside paramedics. however a person has sadly been pronounced dead. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"It is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."