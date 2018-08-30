The beautiful island of Madeira is blessed with warm summers and mild winters because it is lapped by the waters of the Gulf Stream, and that makes it a year-round holiday destination.

In Madeira, springtime is honoured with a flower festival held every year after Easter featuring hundreds of children placing flowers on a ‘Wall of Hope’ plus a flower parade of floral floats and carpets hand-woven with thousands of flowers.

The festival takes place in Funchal, known as Europe’s most picturesque and cleanest capital, renowned for its top-class restaurants and stunning new 4 and 5-star hotels. Madeira’s most famous export is world-class footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and the island’s airport is named after him. Funchal is nestled in a natural amphitheatre facing the blue Atlantic with a backdrop of dramatic mountains. Located in the south of Madeira, on its sunniest coast amid banana plantations and gardens where flowers bloom all year round in the shelter of the verdant mountains, it is a lush, green and relaxed city.

Holiday specialist GN Holidays & Voyages has created an 8-day holiday which takes in the flower festival and includes excursions to the island’s other scenic delights, including Pico dos Barcelos with amazing views of the capital; the `village of the nuns’ Curral des Freiras and the opportunity to descend into Funchal by toboggan - an exciting ride guided by two experienced locals. A full day excursion with lunch takes in Camara da Lobos, where Winston Churchill painted, and the amazing glass platform at Cabo Girau with its breathtaking views over the highest sea cliffs in Europe. For the Flower Festival there are reserved seats for the parade where colourful floats display their stunning floral displays.

The holiday is based at the 3-star Hotel Raga on a hillside in Funchal’s renowned Lido area with spectacular views from its high vantage point. Enjoy all-inclusive catering with 3 meals per day, bar snacks, and free drinks from noon to 11pm. The outdoor, heated swimming pool overlooks the sea and Lido area.

Departing on April 29, 2019, this holiday includes 7 nights at the Hotel Raga, return flights with luggage from Stansted and Gatwick, all excursions and airport to hotel transfers for the price of £1199 per person.

For further information and to book, call GN Holidays & Voyages, ABTA Y0291, ATOL 9362, on 01895 83 33 33 from 9am to 5.30pm weekdays, 9.30pm to 12.30pm Saturdays and Quote: FM4-NEX .

View full details at: www.gnvoyages.com/tour-FM4