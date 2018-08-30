Fifty thousand years ago, when temperatures in England ranged from 10C to -22C, it’s likely the woolly rhinoceros roamed land now known as London.

Centuries later, their distant relatives are back in the city as part of an ambitious art trail to raise money for the critically endangered species.

Decorated by leading artists, including Ronnie Wood, Gavin Turk and Marc Quinn and masterminded by Africa conservation charity Tusk, with support from ISPS Handa and Land Rover, the trail features 21 rhinos at key landmarks like St Paul’s Cathedral and Carnaby Street.

Here are a few rhinos to look out for...

1. Artist: Marc Quinn

Location: Berkeley Square

An extension of his ongoing Flesh Paintings series, Quinn’s rhino is wrapped in images of flesh representing a strong stance against barbarity. The artist says he wanted to explore ideas of desire and repulsion, contradiction and moral paradox.

2. Artist: Nancy Fouts

Location: South Kensington Station

“To have eyes in the back of your head means having the ability to detect what is going on all around one, even beyond one’s field of vision,” says Fouts. “For the critically endangered black rhino they need even more than this, they need us to watch out for them and keep them safe.”

3. Artist: Mauro Perucchetti

Location: Covent Garden

“In a world where so much effort and money goes into creating custom-made fashion pets and accessories, we have perhaps become too remote from the treasures of real nature,” says Perucchetti. “We should consider all wildlife with the same love and respect that we reserve for our pets; hence the symbolism of the custom markings and veterinary care.”

4. Artist: Eileen Cooper

Location: St Paul’s

“We need to respect and protect things that are important to us,” says Cooper. “I thought a lot about loss and love when I was painting my rhino. She’s named after my mother who passed away 15 years ago. Once something or someone is gone, you never get them back.”

5. Artist: Gerry McGovern

Location: Trafalgar Square

“I wanted to celebrate the magnificence of this unique beast, so my rhino is covered in a chrome finish,” says McGovern . “The idea being that because of the highly reflective nature of chrome it will be seen from a long distance, consequently creating awareness of the plight of this animal in Africa. The red painted horn signifies the absurdity of this beautiful creature being hunted for such a small part of its overall being.”

The trail can be followed until September 22, World Rhino Day, and on October 9 the rhinos will be auctioned at Christie’s. Anyone interested in making a purchase should contact info@tusk.org.

For more information, visit Tuskrhinotrail.com. Donate money to the charity by texting HORN18 £5 to 70070.