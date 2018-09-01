Essex Police has posted details of 17 people they want to speak to about a range of offences.

Their photos and details are below - please contact Essex Police with any information on the details given.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org

Jason Hennessy

Police are appealing for information to find 40-year-old Jason Hennessy, who is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Also known as Jason McGrory, Hennessy has failed to register a new address and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

He is known to have links to the Colchester and Chelmsford areas, as well as Ipswich and Lowestoft within Suffolk and has previously been part of the rough sleeper community. He may also be going by a different name.

Hennessy is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build.

He has a tattoo on his upper right arm of a half skull and half yellow smiley face. He also has the word ‘EIRE’ on his left bicep.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about where he is, please contact Ds Karen Miller at our Crime & Public Protection Command on 101,

Information can also be passed completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Nathan Poole

Police are looking to talk to Nathan Poole, 23, from Maldon, in connection with possession of firearms and drug offences.

Poole, who goes under the aliases Nathan Doyle and Jason Doyle, is 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build. He has links to both Chelmsford and Heybridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Wayne Green

The force is appealing for your help to find Wayne Green who is wanted for breaching a court order.

The 31-year-old from Brentwood is 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He has contacts in the Brentwood, Braintree, Witham and Chelmsford.

Anyone who knows where he is should call officers at the Chelmsford Juno Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lee Thompson

Police want to speak to Lee Thompson, 36, after he failed to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 17.

In his absence, Thompson was found guilty of two counts of keeping a dangerous wild animal without a license, two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two counts of breaching a disqualification imposed after conviction in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Thompson is also known as Lee Snake or 'Snake' and has connections to Wickford, Laindon, Basildon, Westcliff and Manchester.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He has brown eyes and cropped brown hair.

He has several tattoos including the word 'snake' on his neck, a scorpion on the left side of his head and a snake on the right side of his head, an eagle with the word 'mum' on his upper left arm, a snake on his left arm, celtic bands on both arms and a Manchester United badge on his right hand with the names 'Olivia' and 'Mason' accompanying it.

If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, please call 101.

Alternatively, you can report any information 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Jazz West

Do you know where Jazz West is?

Police want to speak to the 26-year-old in connection with three burglaries in Runwell and Little Totham.

He has links to Colchester and Basildon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Benjamin Murphy

Have you seen 33-year-old Benjamin Murphy who is wanted on a recall to prison?

Known to have links to the Harlow area, Murphy is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, of a medium, stocky build with short brown hair. He has a tattoo of a bulldog smoking a cigar with the word ‘England’ on his left arm. He also has a red and green rose tattoo with the word ‘Mum’ on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Harlow Police Station on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/

Darren Laugeard

Police want to speak to 46-year-old Darren Laugeard about a report of voyeurism.

Laugeard has links to North Benfleet and Folkestone and Gravesend in Kent.

He goes by the aliases of Quays, Keys, and Shaw and also has connections with East Sussex, most notably High Weald, Hasting and Camber.

He is around 5ft9ins tall, of medium build with short, with light brown hair. He also has a protruding facial mole, on the right cheek.

Do you know where he is or have information which could lead to us finding him?

Please contact us on 101, or you can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

James McAllister

Police would like to talk to James McAllister, 33, from Stifford Clays, following reports of false imprisonment, threatening behaviour, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He is of a stocky build and is 6ft 1ins. He is known to frequent the Thurrock area.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Karen Gibbs at Grays police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Andrew Ralley

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find Andrew Ralley, 60, in connection with breaching a restraining order.

The force previously released information stating that Ralley, who is a market stall trader, has links to Southend, Bournemouth, Brighton and Bedfordshire.

It is now believed he could be in Hertfordshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southend police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mark Mina

Police would like to talk to Mark Mina, 51, in connection with making threats to kill and malicious communications in July 2017.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, has short brown receeding hair and is unshaven.

Mina has a tattoo on his left arm saying 'mum', a tattoo on his right upper arm of a bull dog and tattoos of a female, angel and swallow on his arms.

He has links to Yorkshire, Walthamstow and Chelmsford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ross Payton

Can you help find Ross Payton, 26, in connection with a stabbing in Old Harlow?

Police received reports that a man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed at the junction of Station Road and High Street at around 9.30pm on Friday, April 20.

The victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. Payton, from Newhall, is 6ft and of a slim build.

Officers are no longer looking to talk to Ronnie Bromley, 24, of Berecroft, Harlow, after he was arrested on Saturday, June 9, and charged with assault by beating and possession of cannabis.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court yesterday, Monday, June 11, where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for 14 days and ordered to pay £105 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlow CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Geoff Haywood

Police are looking to find Geoff Haywood, 37, from Romford, in connection with a malicious communications investigation.

Geoff, who also goes under the alias of Jeff Haywood, is 5ft 9ins and has a scar to his left cheek and a piece of his left ear missing. He has links to Dagenham and Harold Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Courtney Bunce

The force would like to talk to Courtney Bunce, 27, in connection with a harassment investigation.

Bunce is 6ft 2ins, of a slim build, and has links to Basildon and Wickford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Basildon police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

John Perry

Officers are looking to talk to John Perry, 40, from Chelmsford, in connection with assault, burglary, harassment and fraud.

Perry, who goes under the alias Robert Preece, aged 45, is 5ft 7ins, has cut marks to the left and right side of his face and has a scar on his left arm.

He also has the tattoo ‘Cymru’ on the back of his neck and ‘Guns and Roses’ and a skull on his right arm.

Perry has links to Southend, Maldon, Leyton and Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

James Vincent

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court.

James Vincent, 34, was last known to be living in Braintree and is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

He is also known to use the names Darryl Chapman, Peter Ratcliffe and Peter Prince.

Anyone with information about James Vincent’s whereabouts is asked to call Insp Colin Cox of the Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Joshua Cullen

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who has failed to answer bail.

Joshua Cullen was last known to be living in Bishops Stortford but also has links to Stansted and Ireland.

The 21-year-old is described as 6ft 2ins and of slim build with short dark hair and a goatee beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Pc Jasmine Thorndyke at Saffron Walden Police Station on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jermaine Howard

Officers want to speak to Jermaine Howard in connection with several burglaries, including one in Billericay.

The 33-year-old’s last known address was in Basildon.

He also has links to Luton in Bedfordshire.

He is described as being 6ft tall and has distinctive scars – a 1 inch scar on the left side of his neck and a 7cm scar behind his left ear.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Basildon CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.