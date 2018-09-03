ESSEX Police is warning residents about fake officers taking banking details.

The force issued the warning explaining that members of the public have been receiving calls from individuals posing as police officers stating that they have had their bank accounts and/or debit cards used fraudulently.

A spokesman said: "We would like to remind our residents to not give out bank or card details over the phone, especially pin numbers as these will not be requested by the police or banks.

"If you receive any calls like this, please report them to police."