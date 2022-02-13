MOVING deliveries from the roads to the River Thames will create new jobs, ease congestion and air pollution, a new study has claimed.

The report, commissioned by the Thames Estuary Growth Board and Port of London Authority, claims the River Thames can provide “a viable freight” alternative to road transport.

Moving freight onto the river is a key part of the Thames Estuary Growth Board’s green plan, which claims the move would reduce air pollution.

Kate Willard OBE, Estuary Envoy and Chair of the Thames Estuary Growth Board, said: “Good, green growth is so central to everything the Thames Estuary Growth Board does – that means sustainable growth that works with the environment and resources we have around us. The Thames is a fantastic example of this. We have this enormous opportunity to make the most of the river and use it to deliver new jobs, reduce road congestion and clean up polluted air.”

The report also claims the river freight model is financially viable for deliveries of parcels, food, beverages, and retail goods.

Large-scale light river freight could transport three per cent of the 700 million parcels delivered in London annually, and in the process create 1.3 million jobs and add £190 billion to the country's economy by 20250, according to the Thames Estuary Growth Board

Perry Glading, deputy chair of the Thames Estuary Growth Board and our lead on light freight, added: “This is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss, as we continue to strive towards net zero and deliver the world’s cleanest, greenest Estuary. We are delighted with the work that WSP has put into creating the models and recommendations and look forward to putting them into action.”

Prof Jim Coleman, head of economics at WSP, the engineering consultancy which conducted the report, added: “The findings from our report are clear: moving light freight onto the River Thames is not only feasible, but has invaluable benefits. Cost is an overriding issue in transportation, but at the right scale, it can easily be competitive with road freight, particularly as new technologies and innovations develop."