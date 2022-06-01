Beach-goers in Southend might spot a unique lookout over the long jubilee weekend.

Surfers Against Sewage has relaunched the Safer Seas and Rivers Service (SSRS) with a "Poo Watch" stunt on Jubilee Beach.

It comes as new data shows the public are scared to swim outside for fear of dirty waters.

Today’s relaunch of the SSRS is timed to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee weekend when thousands of Brits are expected to flock to coastlines and river banks to enjoy the four-day break.

To mark the event, Surfers Against Sewage has created a "Poo Watch" lookout on Jubilee Beach in Southend, highlighting how people can stay safe this bank holiday and enjoy the UK’s coastlines and rivers.

The SSRS is a free to use app to help keep people safe from sewage and agricultural pollution.

It provides real-time alerts straight to the user’s phone, in an effort to help beach-goers make an informed decision on how, when and where to use beaches and rivers to avoid any potentially harmful pollution.

The lookout on Jubilee Beach in Southend. Photo: Doug Peters/PA

Water companies discharged raw sewage into UK waters over 370,000 times in 2021 alone, demonstrating just how important real-time pollution alerts are in helping the public dodge poor water quality and have the cleanest and safest experience possible.

To relaunch the SSRS, Surfers Against Sewage commissioned a poll which has revealed more thanhalf of the British public, 52 per cent, are scared of swimming outside due to not knowing if the water is clean or polluted.

Of the one in six Brits who have tried wild swimming in UK waters, more than half 55 per cent have subsequently fallen ill, according to the poll.

The survey also shows wild swimming is increasing in popularity, with 43 per cent of Brits inspired to try it since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the survey also found almost a quarter of people, 24 per cent, are avoiding swimming in UK water due to the sewage scandal.

One in five said they would like a service to check for sewage pollution before entering UK rivers and seas.

The majority, 74 per cent, of the public who responded to the poll agree that sewage pollution is a real issue in UK waters, with almost half having become aware in the past year of the risks associated with swimming in UK waters.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: "This jubilee weekend, the public will flock to our amazing coastlines and rivers to enjoy the water and all the health and wellbeing benefits that taking a dip provides.

"We’re proud of the improvements we’ve already helped deliver for bathing waters nationwide, ensuring swimmers, surfers and holidaymakers have a cleaner and safer experience.

"However, there is much work still to be done. It is clear the UK public are fearful about swimming due to the amount of raw sewage being discharged into waterways, and believe the water industry must cut this crap.

"Surfers Against Sewage is proud to have pioneered the provision of real-time water quality information, through the Safer Seas and Rivers Service, which alerts the public to sewage and agricultural pollution as and when it happens at hundreds of beaches and rivers nationwide.

"This helps surfers, swimmers and beach-lovers avoid polluted water and all the potential dangers it carries."